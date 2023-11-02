القائمة الكاملة لأفلام مقرر إزالتها نتفلكس

ياسر رشاد - القاهرة - كشفت منصة نيتفلكس، عن مجموعة من الأفلام السينمائية المقرر إزالتها من المنصة خلال شهر نوفمبر الجارى في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وبعض الدول حول العالم.

وتستعرض بوابة الخليج 365 لمتابعيها الأفلام المقرر إزالتها :-

1 نوفمبر

100 Things To Do Before High School

2 Fast 2 Furious

40-Love

A Fairly Odd Summer

After Earth

Batman Begins

Bee Movie

Big Time Movie

Black Hawk Down

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming To America

Conan The Barbarian

Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Jinxed

Just Go With It

Killers

Legends Of The Hidden Temple

Léon: The Professional

Liar Liar

Liar, Liar, Vampire

Magi: The Labyrinth Of Magic

Man On A Ledge

Mile 22

Miss Congeniality

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

No Strings Attached

Piercing

Pride & Prejudice

Replicas

Reservoir Dogs

Ride Along

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

Summerland

Terminator Genisys

The Big Short

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

The Cable Guy

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

The Fast And The Furious

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

The God Committee

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery

The Negotiator

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Yellow Birds

The Wiz

Uncle Buck

Vampires

Voice

4 نوفمبر

Desterro

Sea

Simon Calls

Soa

The Metamorphosis Of Birds

5 نوفمبر

A New York Christmas Wedding

Alone/Together

6 نوفمبر

One More Try

7 نوفمبر

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

9 نوفمبر

Lommbock

The Railway Man

10 نوفمبر

Love 020

12 نوفمبر

A Very Special Love

First Love

The Beginning Of Life 2: Outside

13 نوفمبر

Graceful Friends

15 نوفمبر

The Giant

16 نوفمبر

Accepted

Anbe Sivam

Jeff Dunham: All Over The Map

Kannathil Muthamittal

Loving

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja

The Irregular At Magic High School

17 نوفمبر

Ainu Mosir

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eternal Love

19 نوفمبر

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar

My Amnesia Girl

Three Words To Forever

20 نوفمبر

Puppy Star Christmas

Target

22 نوفمبر

Brother

23 نوفمبر

Hard Kill

Minions: The Rise Of Gru

24 نوفمبر

Southpaw

Valentino

30 نوفمبر

Disappearance At Clifton Hill