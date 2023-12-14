- 1/2
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات الأفلام لجوائز اختيار النقاد لعام 2024 والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - كشفت لجنة جوائز اختيار النقاد السنوي في دورته الـ 29، عن ترشيحات الجوائز لـ عام 2024، الحفل الذى سيقام في يوم الأحد 14 على الهواء من الساعة 7 إلى الساعة 10 مساءً.
جوائز اختيار النقاد
وهذه القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات الأفلام لجوائز اختيار النقاد لعام 2024:أفضل فيلم
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
افضل ممثل
برادلي كوبر، Maestro
ليوناردو دي كابريو، Killers of the Flower Moon
كولمان دومينغو، Rustin
بول جياماتي، The Holdovers
سيليان ميرفي، Oppenheimer
جيفري رايت، American Fiction
أفضل ممثلة
ليلي جلادستون، Killers of the Flower Moon
ساندرا هولر، Anatomy of a Fall
جريتا لي، Past Lives
كاري موليجان، Maestro
مارجوت روبي، Barbie
إيما ستون، Poor Things
أفضل ممثل مساعد
ستيرلنج ك. براون، American Fiction
روبرت دي نيرو، Killers of the Flower Moon
روبرت داوني جونيور، Oppenheimer
ريان جوسلينج، Barbie
تشارلز ميلتون، May December
مارك روفالو، Poor Things
أفضل ممثلة مساعدة
إميلي بلانت، Oppenheimer
دانييل بروكس، The Color Purple
أمريكا فيريرا، Barbie
جودي فوستر، Nyad
جوليان مور، May December
دافين جوي راندولف، The Holdovers
أفضل ممثل / ممثلة شابة
آبي رايدر فورتسون، Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
أريانا جرينبلات، Barbie
كالاه لين، Wonka
ميلو ماتشادو جرانر، Anatomy of a Fall
دومينيك سيسا، The Holdovers
مادلين يونا فويلز، The Creator
أفضل طاقم فيلم
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
أفضل مخرج
برادلي كوبر، Maestro
غريتا جيرويج، Barbie
يورجوس لانثيموس، Poor Things
كريستوفر نولان، Oppenheimer
ألكسندر باين، The Holdovers
مارتن سكورسيزي، Killers of the Flower Moon
أفضل سيناريو أصلي
سامي بورش، May December
أليكس كونفيري، Air
برادلي كوبر وجوش سينجر، Maestro
جريتا جيرويج ونوح بومباك، Barbie
ديفيد همنجسون، The Holdovers
أغنية سيلين، Past Lives
أفضل سيناريو مقتبس
كيلي فريمون كريج، Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
أندرو هاي، All of Us Strangers
كورد جيفرسون، American Fiction
توني ماكنمارا، Poor Things
كريستوفر نولان، Oppenheimer
إريك روث ومارتن سكورسيزي، Killers of the Flower Moon
أفضل تصوير سينمائي
Maestro
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Saltburn
Oppenheimer
أفضل تصميم إنتاج
Saltburn
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Barbie
Poor Things
Asteroid City
أفضل مونتاج
Air
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
أفضل تصميم أزياء
Barbie
Wonka
The Color Purple
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
أفضل شعر ومكياج
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
أفضل مؤثرات بصرية
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
أفضل فيلم كوميدى
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
أفضل فيلم أنيميشن
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
أفضل فيلم ناطق بـ لغة أجنبية
Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
أفضل أغنية
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie
أفضل موسيقى تصويرية
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
