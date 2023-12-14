شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات الأفلام لجوائز اختيار النقاد لعام 2024 والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - كشفت لجنة جوائز اختيار النقاد السنوي في دورته الـ 29، عن ترشيحات الجوائز لـ عام 2024، الحفل الذى سيقام في يوم الأحد 14 على الهواء من الساعة 7 إلى الساعة 10 مساءً.



جوائز اختيار النقاد

وهذه القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات الأفلام لجوائز اختيار النقاد لعام 2024:

أفضل فيلم

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

افضل ممثل

برادلي كوبر، Maestro

ليوناردو دي كابريو، Killers of the Flower Moon

كولمان دومينغو، Rustin

بول جياماتي، The Holdovers

سيليان ميرفي، Oppenheimer

جيفري رايت، American Fiction

أفضل ممثلة

ليلي جلادستون، Killers of the Flower Moon

ساندرا هولر، Anatomy of a Fall

جريتا لي، Past Lives

كاري موليجان، Maestro

مارجوت روبي، Barbie

إيما ستون، Poor Things

أفضل ممثل مساعد

ستيرلنج ك. براون، American Fiction

روبرت دي نيرو، Killers of the Flower Moon

روبرت داوني جونيور، Oppenheimer

ريان جوسلينج، Barbie

تشارلز ميلتون، May December

مارك روفالو، Poor Things

أفضل ممثلة مساعدة

إميلي بلانت، Oppenheimer

دانييل بروكس، The Color Purple

أمريكا فيريرا، Barbie

جودي فوستر، Nyad

جوليان مور، May December

دافين جوي راندولف، The Holdovers

أفضل ممثل / ممثلة شابة

آبي رايدر فورتسون، Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

أريانا جرينبلات، Barbie

كالاه لين، Wonka

ميلو ماتشادو جرانر، Anatomy of a Fall

دومينيك سيسا، The Holdovers

مادلين يونا فويلز، The Creator

أفضل طاقم فيلم

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

أفضل مخرج

برادلي كوبر، Maestro

غريتا جيرويج، Barbie

يورجوس لانثيموس، Poor Things

كريستوفر نولان، Oppenheimer

ألكسندر باين، The Holdovers

مارتن سكورسيزي، Killers of the Flower Moon

أفضل سيناريو أصلي

سامي بورش، May December

أليكس كونفيري، Air

برادلي كوبر وجوش سينجر، Maestro

جريتا جيرويج ونوح بومباك، Barbie

ديفيد همنجسون، The Holdovers

أغنية سيلين، Past Lives

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس

كيلي فريمون كريج، Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

أندرو هاي، All of Us Strangers

كورد جيفرسون، American Fiction

توني ماكنمارا، Poor Things

كريستوفر نولان، Oppenheimer

إريك روث ومارتن سكورسيزي، Killers of the Flower Moon

أفضل تصوير سينمائي

Maestro

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Oppenheimer

أفضل تصميم إنتاج

Saltburn

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

Poor Things

Asteroid City

أفضل مونتاج

Air

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

أفضل تصميم أزياء

Barbie

Wonka

The Color Purple

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

أفضل شعر ومكياج

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

أفضل فيلم كوميدى

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

أفضل فيلم أنيميشن

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

أفضل فيلم ناطق بـ لغة أجنبية

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

أفضل أغنية

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

أفضل موسيقى تصويرية

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie