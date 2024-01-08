منافسة شرسة بين "باربي" و"أوبنهايمر" و"قتلة زهرة القمرة" في حفل جولدن جلوب الـ 81

محمد اسماعيل - القاهرة - كتب- مروان الطيب:
يقام حفل توزيع جوائز جولدن جلوب في دورته الـ 81 الاستثنائية هذا العام حيث تشمل قوائمها ولأول مرة رسميًا قائمة "أفضل فيلم في شباك التذاكر" وهي أكثر الأفلام التجارية تحقيقًا للإيرادات خلال عام 2023 وضمت تنوعًا كبيرًا.
وشهدت ترشيحات جولدن جلوب التي تم الإعلان عنها مطلع شهر ديسمبر الماضي أبرز الأعمال السينمائية والتلفزيونية التي تم عرضها طوال العام الماضي وشاركت بالعديد من المهرجانات العالمية منها كان السينمائي، برلين السينمائي، فينسيا أو على مستوى الإيرادات محليًا أو عالميًا.
وجاء فيلمي "باربي" و"أوبنهايمر" في مقدمة بـ 9 ترشيحات فيلم الكوميديا "باربي" و 8 ترشيحات لفيلم الدراما والسيرة الذاتية "Oppenheimer" ويلاحقهما فيلم الدراما "Killers of the Flower Moon" بـ 7 ترشيحات والثلاث تم ترشيحهم لجائزة "أفضل فيلم في العام" كلُا في فئته.
وإليكم قائمة المرشحين لجوائز جولدن جلوب 2024:
جائزة أفضل فيلم في العام (دراما)
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
أفضل فيلم كوميدي/موسيقى في العام
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
May December
Poor Things
The Holdovers
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة في العام
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Boy and the Heron
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
أفضل إنجاز في شباك التذاكر
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
أفضل فيلم أجنبي (لغة أجنبية غير أمريكية)
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
أفضل ممثلة في دور مساعد (دراما)
Annette Bening- Nyad
Cailee Spaeny- Priscilla
Carey Mulligan- Maestro
Greta Lee- Past Lives
Lily Gladstone- Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller- Anatomy of a Fall
أفضل ممثل في دور دراما
Andrew Scott- All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan- Saltburn
Bradley Cooper- Maestro
Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo- Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio- Killers of the Flower Moon
أفضل ممثلة في دور كوميدي
Alma Pöysti- Fallen Leaves
Emma Stone- Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino- The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence- No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie- Barbie
Natalie Portman- May December
أفضل ممثل دور كوميدي/ موسيقي
Jeffrey Wright -American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix- Beau Is Afraid
Matt Damon- Air
Nicolas Cage- Dream Scenario
Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers
Timothée Chalamet- Wonka
أفضل ممثلة في دور مساعد بأي عمل درامي أو كوميدي
Da'Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple
Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster- Nyad
Julianne Moore- May December
Rosamund Pike- Saltburn
أفضل ممثل في دور مساعد بأي عمل درامي أو كوميدي
Charles Melton- May December
Robert De Niro* Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr- Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling- Barbie
Willem Dafoe- Poor Things
أفضل مخرج
Bradley Cooper- Maestro
Celine Song- Past Lives
Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig-Barbie
Martin Scorsese- Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos- Poor Things
أفضل سيناريو
Anatomy Of a Fall
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
أفضل موسيقى تصويرية
Killers of the Flower Moon- Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer- Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things- Jerskin Fendrix
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse- Daniel Pemberton
The Boy and the Heron- Joe Hisaishi
The Zone of Interest- Mica Levi
أفضل أغنية
Barbie For "I'm Just Ken"
Barbie For "Dance the Night"
Barbie For "What Was I Made for?"
Rustin For "Road to Freedom"
She Came to Me For "Addicted to Romance"
The Super Mario Bros. Movie* For "Peaches"
أفضل مسلسل (دراما)
1923
Succession
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
أفضل مسلسل كوميدي
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
سيقدم حفل جولدن جلوب الـ 81 الستاند أب كوميدي جوي كوي في الساعات الأولي من صباح الاثنين 8 ديسمبر على مسرح في فندق بيفرلي هيلز بمدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية.