منافسة شرسة بين "باربي" و"أوبنهايمر" و"قتلة زهرة القمرة" في حفل جولدن جلوب الـ 81



محمد اسماعيل - القاهرة - كتب- مروان الطيب:

يقام حفل توزيع جوائز جولدن جلوب في دورته الـ 81 الاستثنائية هذا العام حيث تشمل قوائمها ولأول مرة رسميًا قائمة "أفضل فيلم في شباك التذاكر" وهي أكثر الأفلام التجارية تحقيقًا للإيرادات خلال عام 2023 وضمت تنوعًا كبيرًا.

وشهدت ترشيحات جولدن جلوب التي تم الإعلان عنها مطلع شهر ديسمبر الماضي أبرز الأعمال السينمائية والتلفزيونية التي تم عرضها طوال العام الماضي وشاركت بالعديد من المهرجانات العالمية منها كان السينمائي، برلين السينمائي، فينسيا أو على مستوى الإيرادات محليًا أو عالميًا.

وجاء فيلمي "باربي" و"أوبنهايمر" في مقدمة بـ 9 ترشيحات فيلم الكوميديا "باربي" و 8 ترشيحات لفيلم الدراما والسيرة الذاتية "Oppenheimer" ويلاحقهما فيلم الدراما "Killers of the Flower Moon" بـ 7 ترشيحات والثلاث تم ترشيحهم لجائزة "أفضل فيلم في العام" كلُا في فئته.

وإليكم قائمة المرشحين لجوائز جولدن جلوب 2024:



جائزة أفضل فيلم في العام (دراما)



Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

أفضل فيلم كوميدي/موسيقى في العام



Air

American Fiction

Barbie

May December

Poor Things

The Holdovers

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة في العام



Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Boy and the Heron

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

أفضل إنجاز في شباك التذاكر



Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

أفضل فيلم أجنبي (لغة أجنبية غير أمريكية)



Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

أفضل ممثلة في دور مساعد (دراما)



Annette Bening- Nyad

Cailee Spaeny- Priscilla

Carey Mulligan- Maestro

Greta Lee- Past Lives

Lily Gladstone- Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller- Anatomy of a Fall

أفضل ممثل في دور دراما



Andrew Scott- All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan- Saltburn

Bradley Cooper- Maestro

Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo- Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio- Killers of the Flower Moon

أفضل ممثلة في دور كوميدي



Alma Pöysti- Fallen Leaves

Emma Stone- Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino- The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence- No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie- Barbie

Natalie Portman- May December

أفضل ممثل دور كوميدي/ موسيقي



Jeffrey Wright -American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix- Beau Is Afraid

Matt Damon- Air

Nicolas Cage- Dream Scenario

Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers

Timothée Chalamet- Wonka

أفضل ممثلة في دور مساعد بأي عمل درامي أو كوميدي



Da'Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple

Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster- Nyad

Julianne Moore- May December

Rosamund Pike- Saltburn

أفضل ممثل في دور مساعد بأي عمل درامي أو كوميدي



Charles Melton- May December

Robert De Niro* Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr- Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling- Barbie

Willem Dafoe- Poor Things



أفضل مخرج



Bradley Cooper- Maestro

Celine Song- Past Lives

Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig-Barbie

Martin Scorsese- Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos- Poor Things

أفضل سيناريو



Anatomy Of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

أفضل موسيقى تصويرية



Killers of the Flower Moon- Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer- Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things- Jerskin Fendrix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse- Daniel Pemberton

The Boy and the Heron- Joe Hisaishi

The Zone of Interest- Mica Levi

أفضل أغنية



Barbie For "I'm Just Ken"

Barbie For "Dance the Night"

Barbie For "What Was I Made for?"

Rustin For "Road to Freedom"

She Came to Me For "Addicted to Romance"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie* For "Peaches"

أفضل مسلسل (دراما)



1923

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

أفضل مسلسل كوميدي



Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

سيقدم حفل جولدن جلوب الـ 81 الستاند أب كوميدي جوي كوي في الساعات الأولي من صباح الاثنين 8 ديسمبر على مسرح في فندق بيفرلي هيلز بمدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية.