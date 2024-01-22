تعرف على القائمة الكاملة لأسوأ أعمال 2023 قبل حفل توزيع جوائز "Razzie Awards"

محمد اسماعيل - القاهرة - كتب- مروان الطيب:
كشفت إدارة مهرجان "Razzie Awards" ترشيحاتها للأعمال السينمائية الأسوأ في دورته الـ 44 هذا العام وذلك عبر الموقع الرسمي للمهرجان اليوم الاثنين وسط منافسة شرسة بين أسوأ الأعمال السينمائية التي تم عرضها تجاريًا طوال عام 2023.
وتصدرت قائمة الأعمال الأسوأ هذا العام الجزء الرابع من سلسلة "The Expendables" للنجم العالمي سيلفستر ستالون بـ 7 ترشيحات، إلى جانب عدد من الأعمال التي تنوعت ما بين الأبطال الخارقين، الخيال العلمي وحتى أفلام الرعب والتشويق.
وإليكم القائمة الكاملة لأسوأ أعمال 2023:
أسوأ فيلم:
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Hunny”?)
أسوأ ممثل:
Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy
أسوأ ممثلة:
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
أسوأ ممثلة مساعدة:
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
أسوأ ممثل في دور مساعد:
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) / The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables
أسوأ ثنائي على الشاشة:
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
أسوأ جزء ثاني، أو إعادة إنتاج:
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
أسوأ مخرج:
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
أسوأ سيناريو:
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey
جائزة "التوتة الذهبية" والمعروفة بـ "Razzies" هي جائزة سنوية نقيض الأوسكار وتعطي جوائزها لأسوأ فيلم وأسوأ ممثلين، أنشئت عام 1981 من قبل الصحفي الأمريكي جون ويلسون، ويقام حفل التوزيع عادة قبل ساعات من حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار.
يذكر أنه سيتم الإعلان عن الفائزين بجوائز الأسوأ يوم 9 مارس المقبل.