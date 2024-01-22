تعرف على القائمة الكاملة لأسوأ أعمال 2023 قبل حفل توزيع جوائز "Razzie Awards"



محمد اسماعيل - القاهرة - كتب- مروان الطيب:

كشفت إدارة مهرجان "Razzie Awards" ترشيحاتها للأعمال السينمائية الأسوأ في دورته الـ 44 هذا العام وذلك عبر الموقع الرسمي للمهرجان اليوم الاثنين وسط منافسة شرسة بين أسوأ الأعمال السينمائية التي تم عرضها تجاريًا طوال عام 2023.

وتصدرت قائمة الأعمال الأسوأ هذا العام الجزء الرابع من سلسلة "The Expendables" للنجم العالمي سيلفستر ستالون بـ 7 ترشيحات، إلى جانب عدد من الأعمال التي تنوعت ما بين الأبطال الخارقين، الخيال العلمي وحتى أفلام الرعب والتشويق.

وإليكم القائمة الكاملة لأسوأ أعمال 2023:

أسوأ فيلم:

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Hunny”?)

أسوأ ممثل:

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

أسوأ ممثلة:

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

أسوأ ممثلة مساعدة:

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

أسوأ ممثل في دور مساعد:

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) / The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

أسوأ ثنائي على الشاشة:

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

أسوأ جزء ثاني، أو إعادة إنتاج:

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

أسوأ مخرج:

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

أسوأ سيناريو:

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

جائزة "التوتة الذهبية" والمعروفة بـ "Razzies" هي جائزة سنوية نقيض الأوسكار وتعطي جوائزها لأسوأ فيلم وأسوأ ممثلين، أنشئت عام 1981 من قبل الصحفي الأمريكي جون ويلسون، ويقام حفل التوزيع عادة قبل ساعات من حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار.

يذكر أنه سيتم الإعلان عن الفائزين بجوائز الأسوأ يوم 9 مارس المقبل.