بتكلفة 50 مليون دولار.. زوجان يثيران جدلا بحفل زفاف أسطوري لمدة أسبوع (صور)

محمد اسماعيل - القاهرة - كتبت- روان شريف:
احتفلا زوجان أمريكيان بزفافهما في باريس نهاية الأسبوع الماضي، وسط ضجة كبيرة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. وقد أطلق على الحفل لقب "عرس القرن"، بسبب الفخامة والبذخ الذي تميز به.
ارتدت العروس وتدعى مادلين بروكواي، البالغة من العمر 26 عامًا، والتي ورثت الكثير من المال من تجارة السيارات الخاصة بعائلتها، ملابس فاخرة طوال أسبوع الاحتفالات في باريس. وقد تزوجت من شريكها رجل الأعمال الأمريكي، جاكوب لاغروني، يبلغ من العمر 30 عامًا، يعمل في مجال الاستثمار.
وشملت تكاليف حفل الزفاف نقل الضيوف بطائرات خاصة، واستئجار قصر فرساي الشهير، وإقامة حفل موسيقي خاص أحياه مارون 5، كما وضعوا الكثير من الزهور الفاخرة في كل مكان.
وقد أشارت صحيفة إندبندنت إلى أن حفل الزفاف كلف ما يقرب من 50 مليون دولار، وهو ما يجعله أحد أغلى حفلات الزفاف في التاريخ.
وقد أثار حفل الزفاف ضجة كبيرة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث انقسمت الآراء حوله. فبينما أشاد البعض بالفخامة والبذخ، أعرب آخرون عن استيائهم من مبالغة العروسين في الإنفاق.
@lakecomoweddings Opera Garnier, one of the most iconic locations in Paris was where we hosted the welcome dinner for Madelaine and Jacob @madelainebrockway. The whole experience was influenced by the Opera’s rich history and the abundance of art. The colour palette of vibrant pastels was taken from the Chagall’s ceiling in the main hall, we used this throughout the design details. The bride loved the balconies and wanted them adorned with florals, the same with the staircases. The dining tables were a mix of carefully curated elements, a mat gold heavily fringed table cloth provided a base for a stunning layered collection of custom @mariedaage porcelain. We added another iconic Parisian component with @cedricgrolet deserts of individual flowers and a display of chocolate trees with his famous fruits. The evening wouldn’t have been complete without a taste of opera, we had 2 sopranos performing who wowed guests during dinner and violinists who flanked the stairs as guests arrived. Stay tuned as there’s so much more to share, and more details we are so excited to share with you from their unforgettable celebrations. Bride: @madelainebrockway Planning & Design: @lakecomoweddings @rachelbirthistle Location: @operadeparis Photography: @gregfinck Videography: @lumos_produzioni Outfit: @maisonvalentino Hair & Makeup: @kellydawnbridal Florals: @tulipinadesign Catering: @classeventi Desert: @cedricgrolet Entertainment: @elanartists Porcelain: @mariedaage Printed goods: @yonderdesign Bar: @spumafashionmadetasty #TheLakeComoWeddingPlanner #RachelBirthistle #Wedding #WeddingPlanner #WeddingDesign #Paris #Opera #OperadeParis #PalaisGarnier #DestinationWedding #WeddingInspiration #WeddingPhotography #CedricGrolet #madelainebrockway @Madelaine Brockway LaGrone ♬ original sound - Lake Como Weddings
