شفرات GTA San Andreas لأجهزة الكمبيوتر واكس بوكس وبلاي ستيشن وكيفية الاستخدام

تأثير الشفرة

خطوات الشفرة Spawn Rhino Tank

B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Jetpack

LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Hydra

Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LB, DOWN, UP

Spawn Hunter

B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB RT, LT, LB, LB Spawn Stunt Plane

B, UP, LB, LT, DOWN, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Bloodring Banger

DOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFT Spawn Vortex Hovercraft

Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LT, DOWN, DOWN

Spawn Parachute

LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, LB Spawn Monster

RIGHT, UP, RB, RB, RB, DOWN, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn Hotring Racer #1

RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Hotring Racer #2

RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, RT

Spawn Romero

DOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Stretch

RT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Trashmaster

B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Spawn Caddy

B, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Quad

LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, X, B, Y, RB, RT Spawn Tanker Truck

RB, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, UP, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Dozer

RT, LB, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, A, LB, LEFT Spawn Rancher

UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, A, LT