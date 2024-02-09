الأوسكار تضيف جائزة جديدة ابتداءً من عام 2026

بيروت - سلوى ياسين - متابعة بتجــرد: كشفت إدارة جوائز الأكاديمية عن إضافة جائزة أوسكار جديدة لأفضل عمل في التمثيل إلى حفل جوائز الأكاديمية اعتباراً من عام 2026، أي عن أفلام عام 2025.

وهذه ستكون المرة الأولى التي يتم فيها إضافة تمثال ذهبي تنافسي جديد إلى أهم حفل جوائز في هوليوود منذ أكثر من عقدين.

وكانت قد طلبت إحدى الحفلات سابقاً بإضافة هذه الفئة منذ عدة سنوات.

وأصدرت الأكاديمية بياناً عبر الرئيس التنفيذي للأكاديمية بيل كرام والرئيسة جانيت يانغ جاء فيه: “يلعب مديرو التمثيل دوراً أساسياً في صناعة السينما، ومع تطور الأكاديمية، نحن فخورون بإضافة التمثيل إلى التخصصات التي نعترف بها ونحتفل بها”.

يعتبر مديرو التمثيل من بين أوائل الفريق الرئيسي الذين ينضمون إلى مشاريع الأفلام الجديدة، ويلعبون دوراً أساسياً في تشكيل الأفلام التي تصل في النهاية إلى الشاشة الكبيرة، حيث يقومون بتعيين نجوم الدرجة الأولى والفنانين للأدوار الصغيرة.

وسيُقام الحدث الأهم في عالم صناعة السينما والترفيه، ويجذب اهتمام الملايين حول العالم لعام 2024، في مسرح دولبي، يوم الأحد 10 مارس 2024، وسيُبث مباشرةً على قناة ABC.

وللتذكير إليكم قائمة ترشيحات جوائز أوسكار 2024:

أفضل فيلم:

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”



أفضل ممثل:

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”



أفضل ممثلة:

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”



أفضل ممثل بدور مساعد:

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”



أفضل ممثلة بدور مساعد:

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”



أفضل مخرج:

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”



أفضل تصوير سينمائي:

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”



أفضل فيلم دولي:

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom



أفضل سيناريو مقتبس:

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”



أفضل سيناريو أصلي:

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”



أفضل فيلم حي قصير:

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”



أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير:

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”



أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة:

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”



أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير:

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”



أفضل فيلم وثائقي:

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”



أفضل أغنية أصلية :

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”



أفضل موسيقى تصويرية:

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”



أفضل مكياج وشعر:

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”



أفضل تصميم أزياء:

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”



أفضل مونتاج:

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”



أفضل صوت:

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”



أفضل تصميم إنتاج:

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”



أفضل مؤثرات بصرية:

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”