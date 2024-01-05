فن ومشاهير

تعرف على أهم الأفلام المرشحة لجوائز البافتا

القاهرة - سامية سيد - كشفت الأكاديمية البريطانية "البافتا"، قوائم ترشيحاتها على جوائز البافتا للأعمال السينمائية الأفضل المقرر إقامتها فى شهر فبراير المقبل.

 

وجاءت القائمة كالتالى..

 

أفضل فيلم

 Anatomy of a Fall

 Barbie

 Killers of the Flower Moon

 Maestro

 Oppenheimer

 Past Lives

 Poor Things

 The Zone of Interest

 All of Us Strangers

 The Holdovers

 

أفضل ممثل رئيسى

 برادلي كوبر  Maestro

 ليوناردو دي كابريو Killers of the Flower Moon

كولمان دومينجو  Rustin

باول جياماتي  The Holdovers

باري كيوجان Saltburn

جورج ماكاي  Femme

كيليان ميرفي  Oppenheimer

أندرو سكوت  All of Us Strangers

جيفري رايت American Fiction

تيو يو Past Lives

أفضل ممثلة بدور رئيسي

آنيت بينينج NYAD

كاري موليجان Maestro

إيما ستون  Poor Things

فانتازيا بارينو The Color Purple

جريتا لي Past Lives

ليلي غلادستون  Killers Of The Flower Moon

مارغو روبي  Barbie

ميا ماكينا بروس How to Have Sex

ساندرا هولر  Anatomy of a Fall

فيفيان أوبارا  Rye Lane

 

أفضل فيلم بريطاني

 The Old Oak

 Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

 The Deepest Breath

 How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Great Escaper

One Life

 Poor Things

 Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Tetris

 All of Us Strangers

Wonka

 The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل ممثلة مساعدة

إيميلي بلانت Oppenheimer

دانييل بروكس The Color Purple

 أمريكا فيريرا  Barbie

جودي فوستر  NYAD

 كلير فوي  All of Us Strangers

ساندرا هولر  The Zone of Interest

جوليان مور  May December

كارا جيد مايرز  Killers Of The Flower Moon

روزامند بايك  Saltburn

 دافين جوي راندولف  The Holdovers

 

أفضل ممثل مساعد

 جايمي بيل  All of Us Strangers

روبيرت دي نيرو  Killers Of The Flower Moon

 روبيرت داوني جونيور Oppenheimer

جيكوب إيلوردي Saltburn

 رايان غوسلينغ Barbie

 أنثوني هوبكنز One Life

باول ميسكال  All of Us Strangers

 مارك رافالو  Poor Things

دومينيك سيسا  The Holdovers

بين ويشا  Passages

 

أفضل ظهور أول لكاتب، مخرج أو منتج بريطاني

 Blue Bag Life

 Bobi Wine: The People's President

 Earth Mama

The End We Start From

 How To Have Sex

 If the Streets Were on Fire

Is There Anybody Out There

 Polite Society

Rye Lane

Scrapper

 

أفضل فيلم غير ناطق بالإنجليزية

 20 Days in Mariupol

  Anatomy of a Fall

 The Boy and the Heron

 The Eight Mountains

Fallen Leaves

 Past Lives

 Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

 The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

20 Days in Mariupol

 American Symphony

 Beyond Utopia

 The Deepest Breath

 High & Low

 Little Richard: I Am Everything

 Mad About the Boy: The Noël Coward Story

 The Pigeon Tunnel

 Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Wham

 

أفضل فيلم أنيميشن

The Boy and the Heron

 Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

 Elemental

 Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 The Super Mario Bros. Movie

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turrles: Mutant Mayhem

 Wish

 

أفضل سيناريو أصلي

 Air

 Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

 The Holdovers

 How to Have Sex

 Maestro

 May December

Past Lives

Rye Lane

Saltburn

 

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس

 All of Us Strangers

 American Fiction

 Are You There God? It's Me

 Margaret

Dumb Money

The Killer

 Killers of The Flower Moon

 Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

 The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل تصوير سينمائي

 Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

 Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

 Napoleon

 Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

 The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل تصميم أزياء

Asteroid City

 Barbie

 Ferrari

 Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

 Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

 Wonka

 

أفضل موسيقى تصويرية أصلية

 American Fiction

Barbie

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

 Oppenheimer

 Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

 

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

 Barbie

The Creator

 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

 Mission: Impossible

Dead Reckoning

 Napoleon

 Oppenheimer

 Poor Things

 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 Wonka

